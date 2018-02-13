Police search for “serial robber” of 5 convenience stores this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for "a serial robber" who they believe robbed five convenience stores since the start of the year.

"He's becomes a serial robber, in essence," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

First, police responded to a robbery at the Family Dollar near N.W. 10th and Meridian back on January 12. Then, officers responded to the Dollar General near N.W. 23rd and MacArthur a few days later.

The two robberies were followed by three more around the metro. In each case, the suspect got away with a couple hundred dollars.

The most recent case happened on Tuesday morning at a Family Dollar near S.E. 29th and Shields. In that case, the suspect allegedly forced two people to the ground.

Police are hoping surveillance video might help them catch the crook.

"We slowed down the video to give the public a very good look at his face. It's so good that anyone who knows him should recognize him," Knight said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have information that could help or recognize the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.