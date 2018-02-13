× Sooners’ Road Woes Continue With Loss at Texas Tech

Oklahoma’s Trae Young struggled with his perimeter shot in the city where he was born, and 7th-ranked Texas Tech beat #23 Oklahoma 88-78 on Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Young finished 0-for-9 from three-point range, and was 4-for-16 from the field, finishing with 19 points while making all 11 free throw attempts.

The Sooners led by one at halftime 37-36, but fell behind in the second half by as many as 10 points and were playing catchup the rest of the game.

OU’s supporting cast kept the Sooners in the game, hitting 7-of-13 from three point range.

Christian James led Oklahoma with 23 points and hit four 3-pointers, while Kameron McGusty had 13 points and made all three of his 3-point attempts.

Jamuni McNeace added 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Texas Tech made 64 percent of their shots in the second half, led by Keenan Evans, who led all scorers with 26 points and made four 3-pointers.

Oklahoma lost their seventh straight road game, their fourth game in a row overall, and have now lost seven of their last nine games.

The Sooners fall to 16-9 overall, 6-7 in Big 12 play, while the Red Raiders hang on to sole possession of first place in the conference with a 10-3 mark in league play.

Oklahoma returns home to host Texas on Saturday at 11:00 am.