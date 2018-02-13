“The first thing I would do is just hang out so I can get used to it,” David has been under DHS custody 8 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - David is a sweet young man who just celebrated his birthday.

The 14-year-old loves to play, but he also likes school.

"My favorite subjects are math, science and social studies. It's basically like history,” David said.

He loves science because he likes learning about animals.

"My favorite animal is dogs, cats and my third one is a panda," he said. "The reason why I like animals is because I like to take care of them and just feed them a lot."

He loves animals so much that he'd love to live on a farm one day with a permanent family.

"The first thing I would do is just hang out so I can get used to it," he said.

For the past eight years, David has been in DHS custody and currently lives in a group home with several other boys.

"I've been at the shelter, going on outings, playing video games and other stuff," he said.

Now, he says he is ready for a change.

“I'm ready to just go to a new home. That's what I'm ready for,” David said.

If David looks familiar to you, it’s because this isn't his first time to be on News 4.

In 2016, he received a donated bicycle from a local Starbucks store.

For now, he's waiting at a group home, hoping someone will see his story and want to be his forever family.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call 1-800-376-9729.

