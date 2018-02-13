× Thunder Get Stars Back, But Lose at Home to Cleveland

The Oklahoma City Thunder welcomed back Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony back from ankle injuries, but couldn’t keep up with LeBron James and the new look Cleveland Cavaliers, losing 120-112 on Tuesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Cleveland’s bench outscored OKC’s 51-20, as the Cavs led most of the game, and held off several Thunder runs throughout the second half.

James had 37 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists and was one of six Cavs in double figure scoring.

Former OKC Hornet J.R. Smith was next in Cleveland scoring with 18 points on six three-pointers.

The Thunder had four players score at least 20 points, with Paul George leading OKC with 25 points and five 3-pointers.

Carmelo Anthony had 24 points and hit three 3-pointers.

Steven Adams had 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Westbrook had 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 12 assists.

The Cavaliers shot 51 percent and hit 16 three-pointers.

The Thunder drop to 32-26 on the season, and will play their final game before the NBA All-Star Break at Memphis on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.