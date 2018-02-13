Yukon 3rd grader and family get big surprise



YUKON, Okla. – A 3rd grader in Yukon got a big surprise thanks to a partnership with Panera Bread and Baking Memories 4 Kids.

Emma Cortese, a 3rd grader with Williams Syndrome at Ranchwood Elementary, was surprised Tuesday morning during a school assembly with an all-expense paid trip for her and her family to Florida.

Their trip will include three days at Disney World, two days at Universal Studios, one day at Sea World, and one day at Lego Land.

Emma was diagnosed with Williams Syndrome when she was just 5-weeks-old.

Williams Syndrome is caused by a deletion of genes within the patient’s chromosomal makeup. Because of this abnormality, those with Williams Syndrome often have medical and developmental problems, including cardiovascular disease, intellectual disabilities and distinctive facial characteristics.

Emma will be having her 18th surgery this year, “but it doesn’t affect her sunny disposition and exuberant spirit.”

