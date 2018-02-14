90-year-old “reinventing” ways to pay it forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - 90-year-old Julian Taylor has done a lot of inventing over the years.

His company, Taylor Valve Technology of Oklahoma City, has over 100 patents.

He's a man who wants to create something new every day. And, he wants Oklahoma students to do the same.

That’s why Julian is so involved in The Oklahoma Student Inventors Expo.

“I’m amazed sometimes at what they can do and hopefully they can build companies the same way I have,” says Julian.

30 years ago, former OKC school teacher Betty Wright had fifth grade students who needed a judge for their science fair and found Julian’s name in the Yellow Pages.

With his help and financial contributions of tens of thousands of dollars, the event has grown to where every year hundreds of kids take part in the expo. That’s why Betty nominated him for Pay It 4Ward.

“He wants kids to have problem solving skills, critical thinking skills and creative thinking skills,” Betty told News 4. “And so, for 30 years, he's been supporting it with his time, energy and money.”

And Betty says Julian is the kids' biggest cheerleader.

"He'll come up he'll say, ‘Did you see that invention?!’ Have you seen that invention?’ and he gets the patent attorneys and patent officers involved because he wants them to pay for patents for the kids," she said.

When we went to his office and surprised Julian with the $400 Pay It Forward Award, provided by John Symcox of First Fidelity Bank, Julian got tears in his eyes.

“Helping students, I know that’s my job in life. That’s my goal in life," he said.

Julian Taylor - inventing more and more ways to pay it forward. ​

