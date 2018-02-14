Actor Luke Wilson, pro golfer Bill Haas involved in crash that killed one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pro golfer Bill Haas was seriously injured in a multicar crash that also left another person hurt and one dead in Southern California, authorities said. A vehicle driven by actor Luke Wilson was also involved in the crash, CNN affiliate KTLA reported.

The collision and rollover occurred Tuesday night in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, Los Angeles Police Detective Jeff Fischer told KTLA.

Haas was a passenger in a Ferrari that struck a Toyota SUV driven by actor Luke Wilson, according to Fischer. The Ferrari then collided with a BMW, he added.

The Ferrari's driver was pronounced dead at the scene and two people -- a 35-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman -- were transported to the hospital in serious condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

While fire department officials did not provide the victims' names, Fischer told the affiliate that Haas, 35, was one of two people injured

Fischer said the damage to Wilson's vehicle is minor. "It basically got clipped by the Ferrari," he said.

Haas was scheduled to play this week in the Genesis Open at the nearby Riviera Country Club, located in the Los Angeles community of Pacific Palisades.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Haas and Wilson, along with PGA officials.