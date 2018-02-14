× Airbnb voluntarily adds taxes in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Beginning March 1, Airbnb will begin collecting and remitting the 5% Lodging Tax on behalf of its hosts and guests on eligible bookings in Tulsa.

With this new agreement, Tulsa joins more than 350 jurisdictions globally where Airbnb has collected and remitted more than $510 million in hotel and tourist taxes since 2014.

Airbnb I just got in Toronto for $94 a night lolol comes with 2 terraces 😍 pic.twitter.com/rUlUPl0Yx5 — Bria Celest (@55mmbae) February 14, 2018

The company has partnered with Tulsa on this new tax agreement and currently has agreements with Oklahoma City as well.

“This agreement with Airbnb represents cooperative efforts we at the City are making to incorporate short-term rental arrangements into Tulsa’s lodging choices, while ensuring taxing parity with our existing hotels,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. “I appreciate the work done on this by my City Council colleagues and our team at the City, and am excited to have this technology available for visitors to our community.”

For Tulsa families, Airbnb makes it possible to pay their bills, stay in their homes and save for their own vacations. The typical host in the city earns $5,200 of meaningful extra income a year sharing their home.

We launched Airbnb Experiences just over a year ago. Here’s a graph comparing early growth of homes to experiences pic.twitter.com/eXXk8UgFcX — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) February 14, 2018

Guests will be charged the tax on their Airbnb bill and the company will then remit to the city the taxes collected.

“Airbnb helps Tulsa families to earn extra money to help make ends meet and these hosts want to pay their fair share of taxes,” said Laura Spanjian, Airbnb Public Policy Director. “We are excited to partner with the City of Tulsa to make the tax collection process easier for all parties and look forward to working with the city to ensure Tulsa residents and the local economy continue benefiting from home sharing.”

To date, there have been more than 260 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings around the globe, including more than 16,000 in Tulsa last year, with the average guest stay being 3.2 nights.