× Cowboys Lose Third Straight at Home, Falling to K-State

Kansas State went on a 19-4 run to end the first half, and went on to beat Oklahoma State 82-72 on Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

The Wildcats made their final eight shots of the first half and finished the game shooting 55 percent from the field, while the Cowboys shot just 42 percent.

K-State led 37-20 at halftime and built the lead to 20 early in the second half, and held off several OSU runs to hand the Cowboys their third straight home loss.

Barry Brown led the Wildcats with 25 points, as K-State completed a season sweep of the Cowboys.

OSU was led by Kendall Smith, who had 16 points.

Both Cameron McGriff and Jeffrey Carroll had 13 points for the Cowboys, who hit 61 percent from the field in the second half.

Oklahoma State drops to 15-11 overall, 5-8 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys next play at TCU Saturday at 7:00 pm.