Crowd erupts after Oklahoma senior scores first points of the season during senior night

MOORE, Okla. – A Southmoore High School student received a standing ovation after scoring his first points of the season.

On Tuesday, the Southmoore Saber Cats basketball team took their home court for the last time this season against the Edmond Memorial Bulldogs.

The senior night was made extra special when coaches decided to put Southmoore senior Isaac Myers in the game.

During the game, Myers scored a basket and the crowd erupted into cheers.

Senior Issac Myers with his first career start and his first two points of the season🏀 #TogetherSaberStrong pic.twitter.com/kUYO0DZuPn — SouthmooreBasketball (@SouthmooreHoops) February 14, 2018

It marked Myers’ first career start and his first two points of the season.

Myers, who is a senior, has served as the team’s manager for the past two years.