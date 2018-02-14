× FedEx building new facility near Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – New details are being released in the FedEx expansion in the metro.

Our partners at OKCTalk say the courier is opening another large facility near Will Rogers World Airport.

Construction has started on the 96,529-square foot building near the airport, which will serve as distribution and sorting for the company’s expedited delivery service, Express. There will also be service bays for vehicle maintenance.

The project is expected to cost about $8 million.

Recently, FedEx completed a 269,000-square foot distribution center for FedEx Ground in far north Oklahoma City.