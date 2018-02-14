‘Hamilton’ coming to Oklahoma City, Tulsa in 2019

TULSA, Okla. – A few high-powered musicals will be heading to the Sooner State over the next season.

In Tulsa, Celebrity Attractions announced that several beloved classics will be returning to the stage.

‘Finding Neverland’ – March 6- March 11, 2018

‘The Sound of Music’ – April 3 – April 8, 2018

‘An American in Paris’ – June 19- June 24, 2018

‘Wicked’ – Sept. 5- Sept. 23, 2018

‘Love Never Dies’ – Oct. 30- Nov. 4, 2018

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ – Feb. 26- March 3, 2019

‘Waitress’ – April 16- April 21, 2019

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ – June 18- June 23, 2019

‘Hamilton’ – Aug. 20- Sept. 8, 2019.

Last year, Oklahoma City leaders ended their relationship with Celebrity Attractions. Instead, the city chose Nederlander Organization to replace Celebrity Attractions.

As a result of the move, Oklahoma City was forced to pay Celebrity Attractions $500,000 and the Civic Center Foundation had to pay $400,000.

“We do believe that is worth it, because we will be able to receive more profits from the activities. If OKC wants to be a big league city, we have to continue to offer big league programs,” John Pettis, Councilman Ward 7, told KFOR in 2017.

As a result, Oklahoma City fans will have a few different choices this next season.

‘Finding Neverland’ – March 13- March 18, 2018

‘The Book of Mormon’ – April 24 – April 29, 2018

‘An American in Paris’ – June 5- June 10, 2018

‘Hamilton’ – Coming in 2019.

‘Finding Neverland’ tells the true story before one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan.

‘The Book of Mormon’ has been called “the best musical of the century” and has won a Tony for ‘Best Musical’ nine times.

“Hamilton” follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury. It has become a beloved show, winning 11 Tony Awards in 2015.

“Wicked” has become the seventh longest-running musical in Broadway history, and tells the story of the Wizard of Oz from a different perspective.