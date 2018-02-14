× “It’s kind of auditing the agencies.” Lawmakers consider bill verifying voters’ citizenship

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers in the House are considering a bill which would verify how many registered voters are legal citizens.

House Bill 3341, authored by Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, would allow the Secretary of the State Election Board to compare state and federal databases for the purposes of seeing whether there are non-citizens registered as voters.

“It’s kind of auditing the agencies. Unless we do it, we’re not going to know, so we need to at least double-check against the national databases,” said Rep. Roberts. “We’re going to see if there is truly a problem, and we’ll get that information whenever the results come in.”

Under the bill, voters who are not citizens would not be prohibited from voting but they would be turned over to the District Attorney’s office for their county.

Paul Ziriax, Secretary of the Oklahoma State Election Board, says right now, a person does not have to prove he or she is a citizen when they register to vote in Oklahoma.

“I think this would have a very low impact on the state election board on our election system. I think the cost would be very low, so there’s nothing harmful about transparency about knowing what the situation is.”

The bill passed in the House’s elections and ethics committee Wednesday by a 4 to 2 vote.