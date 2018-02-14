Man injured after being pistol-whipped in Choctaw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHOCTAW, Okla. - A man was pistol-whipped Wednesday and his attackers are still on the run.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. in Choctaw.

"Officers were dispatched to 1401 N. Choctaw Road near the trailer park on a call for shots fired," said Choctaw Police Chief Dan Weidemann.

Police rushed to the scene in the mobile home neighborhood.

Once they arrived, they found the victim bloody and bruised.

"When they arrived, they made contact with one male here at the trailer that appeared to be injured. According to our victim, he says that two unknown males arrived here at the trailer and called him out. When he went out to confront them, one of them produced a gun," said Weidemann.

Weidemann said the suspects allegedly hit the victim across the face several times.

"They got into a struggle, during which he was assaulted and struck by the gun multiple times," Weidemann said.

Police said during the struggle a shot was fired.

"Sometime during the struggle, we believe the gun discharged one round," Weidemann said.

The suspects then got in their car and drove off.

Schools in the area were quickly placed on lockdown.

Police began to tape off the area and question the victim about what happened. Crime scene investigators took photos and dusted the victim's car for fingerprints, hoping to figure out who was behind the violent act.

"What we're being told by our victim, have at least a firearm," Weidemann said.

Police do not have a solid description of the suspects nor a description on the car they're in.

The attack is still under investigation.