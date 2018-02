× Oklahoma 18-year-old dies in car crash

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – 18-year-old Paige Manion was involved in a fatal car crash Wednesday afternoon three miles west of Hugo, OK, in Choctaw County.

It happened on US70 around noon and troopers reported Manion having received major head injuries.

Manion was crossing over into the westbound lane where she collided with another vehicle.

The report shows that the driver of the second vehicle, 26-year-old Jeffrey Joslin was not injured.