Oklahoma City police looking for several suspects who attempted to rob local ice house

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are looking for several suspects who attempted to rob a local ice house, and took the door off it’s hinges.

It happened at Sparkle Ice House in the 1000 block of SE 29th.

According to police, the suspects used a concrete saw to cut their way through the door hinges and made entry into the business.

They tried to get into the safe but were unable to.

Police said the suspects were also driving a stolen truck.

No arrests have been made.

If you have information regarding this case, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.