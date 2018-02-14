“Wish I’d met you a little ‘Sooner!'” OU-themed greeting cards for your Valentine’s Day

NORMAN, Okla. – If you’re a student, employee or fan of the University of Oklahoma and feeling the love this Valentine’s Day, there’s a themed greeting card for the occasion.

Whether you’re an academic, athletic or any other type of Sooner in between, OU and OU Daily “have got you covered” with the “punny cards.”

“Did someone say ‘Boomer?’ Because I wish I’d met you a little ‘Sooner!'” one of the university’s cards reads.

Some highlight different campus spots such as the Sam Noble Museum, the Bizzell Memorial Library and, of course, the Spoonholder.

“You’ve planted a flag in my heart,” one of the Daily’s cards reads, with football quarterback Baker Mayfield representing the team.

Need a Valentine's Day card? We've got you covered. Be on the lookout for more later today. pic.twitter.com/OF8VNZm88Z — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) February 14, 2018

Also included are basketball point guard Trae Young and football coach Lincoln Riley, among others.

Be like @TheTraeYoung this Valentine's Day and shoot your shot. pic.twitter.com/mDZzWyidWN — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) February 14, 2018

“I love you like DBo loves his National Merit Scholars,” reads another one by the Daily, who also included captions such as: “@President_Boren, make the call and use this Valentine’s Day card.”

The university president even showed some love back.

“That’s true love,” he tweeted. “To all our students and all members of the OU family, I wish you a very happy Valentine’s Day! -DBo.”

.@President_Boren, make the call and use this Valentine's Day card. pic.twitter.com/qmsTs1IikL — OU Daily (@OUDaily) February 14, 2018

That’s true love. To all our students and all members of the OU family, I wish you a very happy Valentine’s Day! -DBo https://t.co/6VWmrGOurZ — David Boren (@President_Boren) February 14, 2018

As usual, campus squirrels didn’t go unnoticed this holiday either.