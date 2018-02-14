× One person injured after shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is injured after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday evening.

Police say it happened around 7:20 p.m. near NW 10th and Western.

Officials told News 4 it started when two women were fighting in the park. During the argument, the suspect went into a house, got a gun and then shot the victim. Police say the victim was intoxicated.

The victim is expected to be okay and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.