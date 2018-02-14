Police responding to shooting at Florida high school; injuries reported

PARKLAND, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a reported shooting at a Florida high school on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a possible shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Investigators told NBC 6 that there were reports of victims. However, it is not clear how many people are wounded or their conditions. Some of the reported victims were seen being carried out of the school.

Officials with the Coral Springs Police Department advised students and teachers at the school to remain barricaded inside the school until officers reach them.

Dozens of students could be seen running from the school with their hands up as armed police escorted them to safety.

At this point, law enforcement officials say the shooter is still at large.

Broward Schools released the following statement:

“Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site.”

The White House says that President Trump “has been made aware of the school shooting in Florida. We are monitoring the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.”