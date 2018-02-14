× Rudy’s Country Store cooking up cups of care

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – This Valentine’s Day, Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q

launches a special edition of their Pink “Cup for a Cause”, a campaign that raises money for

breast cancer charities.

During the next four weeks, Rudy’s is transforming their normal 32 oz cups into the famous Pink Cup and will encourage guests to donate $1. In exchange, guests receive a coupon for a free drink to be used on their next visit.

“It’s amazing what we’ve been able to accomplish throughout the past six years,” said Pete

Bassett, VP of Operations at Rudy’s. “We are grateful to all our charity partners and guests who have embraced Cup for A Cause right from the start. It’s proof that even a dollar can make a big difference.”

Places they’re helping out:

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Norman – Oklahoma Project Woman

New Mexico

Albuquerque, Las Cruces – UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center

Arizona

Chandler, Goodyear – Bosom Buddies Arizona

Colorado

Colorado Springs, Greeley – Colorado Cancer Coalition

Texas

Amarillo, El Paso, Lubbock – Panhandle Breast Health

Corpus Christi, Brownsville, Pharr, Del Rio, Laredo, New Braunfels – WINGS

Dallas Fort Worth Area – National Breast Cancer Foundation

Houston Area – The Rose

Waco, Tyler, Killeen, College Station– Baylor Scott & White

Austin – Young Survival Coalition

San Antonio – UTHSC and CTRC

Originally scheduled for October, Rudy’s postponed their annual campaign in order to raise money for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts. Rudy’s has a similar campaign during the month of May. Camo “Cup for a Cause” raises money for military-inspired charities. This year’s Camo Cup raised over $160,000, a new record for the campaign.

For more information or to find out how you can participate, go to facebook.com/rudysbbq.