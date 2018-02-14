Rudy’s Country Store cooking up cups of care
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – This Valentine’s Day, Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q
launches a special edition of their Pink “Cup for a Cause”, a campaign that raises money for
breast cancer charities.
During the next four weeks, Rudy’s is transforming their normal 32 oz cups into the famous Pink Cup and will encourage guests to donate $1. In exchange, guests receive a coupon for a free drink to be used on their next visit.
“It’s amazing what we’ve been able to accomplish throughout the past six years,” said Pete
Bassett, VP of Operations at Rudy’s. “We are grateful to all our charity partners and guests who have embraced Cup for A Cause right from the start. It’s proof that even a dollar can make a big difference.”
Places they’re helping out:
Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Norman – Oklahoma Project Woman
New Mexico
Albuquerque, Las Cruces – UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center
Arizona
Chandler, Goodyear – Bosom Buddies Arizona
Colorado
Colorado Springs, Greeley – Colorado Cancer Coalition
Texas
Amarillo, El Paso, Lubbock – Panhandle Breast Health
Corpus Christi, Brownsville, Pharr, Del Rio, Laredo, New Braunfels – WINGS
Dallas Fort Worth Area – National Breast Cancer Foundation
Houston Area – The Rose
Waco, Tyler, Killeen, College Station– Baylor Scott & White
Austin – Young Survival Coalition
San Antonio – UTHSC and CTRC
Originally scheduled for October, Rudy’s postponed their annual campaign in order to raise money for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts. Rudy’s has a similar campaign during the month of May. Camo “Cup for a Cause” raises money for military-inspired charities. This year’s Camo Cup raised over $160,000, a new record for the campaign.
For more information or to find out how you can participate, go to facebook.com/rudysbbq.
