Thunder Hold On to Beat Memphis

The Oklahoma City Thunder built a 20-point lead, then held off a late run by Memphis to beat the Grizzlies 121-114 on Wednesday night at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Memphis shot better from the field, three-point range, and the free throw line, plus outrebounded the Thunder, but OKC broke a franchise record with 17 made three-pointers and still shot 49 percent overall from the field.

The Thunder led by 20 at halftime, then held on after Memphis cut the deficit to one late in the game.

OKC had six players score in double figures, led by Paul George’s 28 points and six 3-pointers.

Russell Westbrook had a triple double with 23 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists.

Carmelo Anthony had 19 points and four 3-pointers, including one late that helped clinch the win, putting the Thunder up 118-114.

Patrick Patterson and Raymond Felton both had 12 points off the bench, while Steven Adams added 11 points.

The Thunder improved to 33-26 and will be off for the NBA All-Star break before resuming their schedule on February 22 at Sacramento.