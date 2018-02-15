18-year-old dies after vehicle collision in northeastern Oklahoma

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old died from her injuries after a collision.

The collision happened approximately two miles west of Sand Springs in Tulsa County Thursday just after 7 a.m.

OHP says 18-year-old Jasmine Schneider was driving, along with her passenger, a 15-year-old boy, when the collision happened with another driver, 74-year-old Vernon McDonald.

Schnieder was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger was transported to the hospital with “head, trunk internal and external, arm and leg injuries.”

McDonald was not injured.

OHP says both drivers and the passenger were wearing their seatbelts.

The exact cause of the collision is under investigation.