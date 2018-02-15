× American Indian Cultural Center and Museum moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say they are one step closer to completing a project that has been in the works for several years.

On Thursday, the City of Oklahoma City announced that city officials, state leaders and a subsidiary of the Chickasaw Nation have closed on land agreements related to the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum.

Construction on the museum began in 2006 but came to an abrupt halt six years ago when state funding for the project ran out. The American Indian Cultural Center and Museum has sat partially finished ever since at the junction of I-35 and I-40 in Oklahoma City.

Now, officials say construction will restart this summer and is expected to take about two years to complete.

Exhibits and other interior finishes will take another year to install.

“It’s exciting to say the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum is headed toward completion,” said Mayor Mick Cornett. “In a few years, we’ll share the rich culture and proud history of Oklahoma’s Native Americans with the world through one of the nation’s finest museums. We would not be here today without the City’s partnership with the Chickasaw Nation and we’re all looking forward to the day the finished facility opens its doors.”

“We sincerely appreciate the open and frank dialogue with representatives of the City of Oklahoma City as we worked through the complex due diligence phase of the project,” said Bill Lance, Chickasaw Nation Secretary of Commerce. “The property rights and environmental concerns required more thorough reviews due to the unusual nature of the original platting and the fact this land is along the Oklahoma River. We are excited to move forward on the next phase and continuing our dialogue with city officials as we firm up development plans that complement the comprehensive plans for the museum.”

The museum is scheduled to open in 2021.