Arkansas woman sought on charge related to daughter's death

FORT SMITH, Ark. – Authorities in western Arkansas are searching for a Fort Smith woman who’s wanted on charges related to the death of her 18-month-old daughter.

Police in Fort Smith said Thursday they are seeking 20-year-old Sierra Johnson on a felony charge of permitting child abuse.

The toddler died on Jan. 30 after Johnson and her boyfriend, Tyree Williams, took the girl to a Fort Smith hospital. Both were arrested on unrelated charges after police were called because the death was considered suspicious.

The Arkansas Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that the death was due to blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Williams was formally charged with murder on Feb. 2 and has pleaded not guilty.

Johnson was charged on Monday and court records do not list an attorney for her.