CHICKASHA, Okla. – Police are investigating after a body was found behind a Chickasha radio station.

Thursday morning, officials say a body was found in an alley in the 600 block of W. Chickasha Ave, behind the KOOL 105.5 radio station.

Police have not identified the victim or released a preliminary cause of death at this time.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.