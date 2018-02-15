Edmond Public Schools Superintendent evaluating, reviewing safety procedures following Florida school shooting

EDMOND, Okla. – Edmond Public Schools Superintendent Bret Towne says the district will be reviewing and evaluating all safety and security procedures following the deadly shooting at a Florida school Wednesday.

“I had difficulty falling asleep last night thinking about yesterday’s horrific shooting at a Florida high school. I imagine many of you experienced the same sleeplessness. This senseless act of violence, that has left a community shattered and countless lives forever changed, has caused Edmond Public Schools to evaluate and review further all safety and security procedures to make sure that we are exhaustive in our efforts to prevent a similar incident from happening in our district,” said Towne.

Currently, their school safety strategy includes, but is not limited to:

Coordination and emergency planning with Edmond and Oklahoma City police, fire, and safety officials and the Oklahoma County Health Department

Development of extensive “Crisis Plans” for each school, updated annually and including evacuation sites, shelter-in- place details and parent communication directives

The employment of a designated school safety coordinator and creation of crisis management and intervention teams in all schools

Secured entrances at schools

Visitor identification badges, issued through SchoolSafeID

A minimum of ten safety drills conducted during the school year, including lockdown and intruder drills

Utilization of interior and exterior digital cameras to monitor and record video surveillance images 24/7

Ongoing safety training for employees, including substitute teachers

Staff members designated to assist special needs students in an emergency/crisis

Emergency “Go” kits in every school ready in the event of an emergency

Perimeter fencing where appropriate

“As we review our safety and security practices to determine if more can be done, we would ask for your assistance in also reviewing your own emergency plans. By working together, we can do more to protect our students,” Towne says in a letter to parents and guardians.