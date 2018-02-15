Gov. Fallin expands burn ban to cover 52 counties
OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Mary Fallin extended and expanded a burn ban to include 52 counties across the state.
Officials say drought conditions have continued to deteriorate, meaning that any fire that sparks could turn into a very dangerous situation.
On Thursday, Fallin issued a burn ban for the following counties:
- Alfalfa
- Beaver
- Beckham
- Blaine
- Caddo
- Canadian
- Carter
- Cimarron
- Cleveland
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Creek
- Custer
- Dewey
- Ellis
- Garfield
- Garvin
- Grady
- Grant
- Greer
- Harmon
- Harper
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Kay
- Kingfisher
- Kiowa
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Love
- Major
- McClain
- Murray
- Noble
- Okfuskee
- Oklahoma
- Okmulgee
- Osage
- Pawnee
- Payne
- Pontotoc
- Pottawatomie
- Roger Mills
- Seminole
- Stephens
- Texas
- Tillman
- Tulsa
- Washington
- Washita
- Woods
- Woodward.
County commission-issued burn bans remain in effect for several counties.
“Drought conditions continue to worsen across the state with no measurable rainfall occurring in the western third of Oklahoma for the past 130 days, and central Oklahoma is approaching 40 days without rain,” said Fallin. “An expanded burn ban is called for to reduce the risk of preventable wildfires and to protect lives and property.”
During the ban, residents are not allowed to start campfires, bonfires, or set fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands or marshes, as well as igniting fireworks, burning trash or other materials outdoors.
Grilling is permitted, but must be conducted at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
The ban will stay in effect until March 2.