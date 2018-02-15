× Gov. Fallin expands burn ban to cover 52 counties

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Mary Fallin extended and expanded a burn ban to include 52 counties across the state.

Officials say drought conditions have continued to deteriorate, meaning that any fire that sparks could turn into a very dangerous situation.

On Thursday, Fallin issued a burn ban for the following counties:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Beckham

Blaine

Caddo

Canadian

Carter

Cimarron

Cleveland

Comanche

Cotton

Creek

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Garfield

Garvin

Grady

Grant

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Jackson

Jefferson

Kay

Kingfisher

Kiowa

Lincoln

Logan

Love

Major

McClain

Murray

Noble

Okfuskee

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Osage

Pawnee

Payne

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Roger Mills

Seminole

Stephens

Texas

Tillman

Tulsa

Washington

Washita

Woods

Woodward.

County commission-issued burn bans remain in effect for several counties.

“Drought conditions continue to worsen across the state with no measurable rainfall occurring in the western third of Oklahoma for the past 130 days, and central Oklahoma is approaching 40 days without rain,” said Fallin. “An expanded burn ban is called for to reduce the risk of preventable wildfires and to protect lives and property.”

During the ban, residents are not allowed to start campfires, bonfires, or set fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands or marshes, as well as igniting fireworks, burning trash or other materials outdoors.

Grilling is permitted, but must be conducted at least five feet from flammable vegetation.

The ban will stay in effect until March 2.