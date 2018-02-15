× “I thought maybe this was it,” Woman grateful to be alive after being held at gunpoint at her Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman is thankful to be alive after being held at gunpoint inside her car in her own driveway.

It happened on Tuesday outside of her home near N.W. 10th and Rockwell.

“I thought maybe this was it, maybe they’ll just shoot me in the head,” Beverly Buddin told News 4.

Thankfully, that never happened. However, Buddin said it was a close call.

She said she was pulling into her driveway when she noticed a group of people making their way onto her front lawn.

“There was a large man, who stood by our front window, and a woman, who had a teenage man and two children,” Buddin said.

Buddin said the teen pointed the gun at her and motioned toward the door handle but she decided to keep the door locked.

The group of people left, without any gunfire.

Police arrested the teen on assault charges, and he was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.