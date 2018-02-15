× “Les Miserables,” “Hamilton” coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re getting a better look at when Oklahoma City fans will be able to see some highly acclaimed musicals in the metro.

On Thursday, OKC Broadway announced its 2018-2019 season, which includes several big name musicals.

“Les Miserables” – Sept. 18- Sept. 23, 2018

“Love Never Dies”- Nov. 13- Nov. 18, 2018

“The Phantom of the Opera” – Jan. 9- Jan. 20, 2019

“On Your Feet” – Feb. 5- Feb. 10, 2019

“A Bronx Tale” – March 5- March 10, 2019

“Waitress” – March 19- March 24, 2019

“Cats” – May 21 – May 26, 2019

“Hamilton” – July 30- Aug. 18, 2019.

Currently, tickets are only being sold to season subscribers.

They will open to the general public at a later date.