Lower temperatures expected Friday following cold front

A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Thursday night.

A few showers are possible along the front, especially in central parts of the state. Rain totals will unfortunately stay low.

Powerful northerly winds behind the front will usher in cold air and highs tomorrow will be 40 degrees colder in the 40s!

Winds will slowly decrease throughout Friday under cloudy skies.

Rain is possible again Friday night through Saturday morning, mainly south near the Red River.

Temperatures quickly rebound this weekend with highs in the 60s under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Rain is possible in southeastern Oklahoma Sunday. Highs will soar to the 70s Monday with a few thunderstorms possible.

Some storms could be strong to severe. Another powerful front will plunge temperatures Tuesday and bring a better chance for rain.

Stay tuned for the latest!