Man accused of robbing multiple stores across the metro arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man accused of robbing multiple stores across the metro has been arrested.

Officials say over the past month, a man has robbed three Family Dollar stores and one Dollar General store, all in west Oklahoma City. Tuesday, police said the man robbed a family Dollar in southeast Oklahoma City.

Surveillance video from one of the robberies shows the suspect’s face.

After releasing video of the man earlier this week, police said the man was identified as 34-year-old Dedrick Hickey through a tip to Crime Stoppers.

After issuing a warrant, police started searching for Hickey.

Hickey was pulled over in north Little Rock, Arkansas Thursday morning.

He was immediately placed under arrest.

Online records show Hickey was on probation for possession of a controlled substance.