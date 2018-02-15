Mo’Nique, Allen Payne stop by Rise and Shine to talk about upcoming play in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two well-known actors stopped by Rise and Shine Thursday morning to talk about their play that you can watch here in Oklahoma City.

“The Neighborhood Barber Shop Live – When Love Fades” is a star-studded play about life, love and family.

Two of the stars of the show, Mo’Nique and Allen Payne stopped by Rise and Shine to talk with us about the play.

"The Neighborhood Barber Shop Live - When Love Fades" is playing at the OCCC Visual & Performing Arts Center.

Performances start Friday. Click here for information on showtimes and tickets.