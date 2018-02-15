Multi-county grand jury issues three indictments in two separate cases

OKLAHOMA CITY – The state’s multi-county grand jury issued three indictments on two separate cases involving alleged unlawful prescribing of controlled drugs and an illegal gambling operation, announced Attorney General Mike Hunter.

Indictment One and Two

Dr. Jeri Ellis and Dr. Dennis Roberts, both practicing physicians at Ellis Family Practice in Shawnee, were each charged with one count of unlawful distribution of controlled dangerous substances(CDS).

The indictment accuses Ellis of signing prescriptions for pain medication for patients seen and medically evaluated only by Roberts, who previously lost his prescribing authority.

In 2014, the Oklahoma Medical Licensure Board placed Roberts on five years probation for a CDS violation and restricted his practice to family medicine, after a previous investigation into his over prescribing habits. According to the specific terms of his probation, he was ordered to not practice pain management, or prescribe any controlled drugs.