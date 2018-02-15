Multi-county grand jury issues three indictments in two separate cases

OKLAHOMA CITY – The state’s multi-county grand jury issued three indictments on two separate cases involving alleged unlawful prescribing of controlled drugs and an illegal gambling operation, announced Attorney General Mike Hunter.
Indictment One and Two
Dr. Jeri Ellis and Dr. Dennis Roberts, both practicing physicians at Ellis Family Practice in Shawnee, were each charged with one count of unlawful distribution of controlled dangerous substances(CDS).
The indictment accuses Ellis of signing prescriptions for pain medication for patients seen and medically evaluated only by Roberts, who previously lost his prescribing authority.
In 2014, the Oklahoma Medical Licensure Board placed Roberts on five years probation for a CDS violation and restricted his practice to family medicine, after a previous investigation into his over prescribing habits. According to the specific terms of his probation, he was ordered to not practice pain management, or prescribe any controlled drugs.
The state medical licensure board verified the complaints against Ellis for a CDS violation and failure to maintain records back in January. She has since agreed to voluntarily restrict her practice.
“The minority within a minority of doctors who misuse their prescribing authority are a threat to the lives of Oklahomans,” Attorney General Hunter said. “That is why my office remains dedicated to assisting local and federal law enforcement agencies through resources like the multicounty grand jury to put an end to these abusive practices. I appreciate those serving in law enforcement, who assisted in this investigation and those serving on the multicounty grand jury for their dedication to this public service.”
Indictment Three
The multicounty jury also charged Terry Lahti with one count of engaging in commercial gambling.
An anonymous tip referencing illegal gambling led to an investigation of Lahti’s business, Big Dick’s Roadhouse, by the Oklahoma City Police Department Vice Enforcement Unit and authorities with the Oklahoma ABLE Commission (ABLE).
During a search of the establishment, investigators allegedly discovered a locked door, leading to a private room containing eight slot machines. Investigators also allegedly found advertisements for poker games and other gambling paraphernalia.