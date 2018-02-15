Moore school officials made aware of “Kill List,” other metro schools investigate threats 

OKLAHOMA – Police and school officials investigated threats at three metro schools Wednesday, which led to the arrest of a 13-year-old in one case.

Western Heights Public Schools announced that district officials learned of a threat being made by a student who was not in school.

Police were contacted and they tell News 4 a 13-year-old has been arrested in connection to the threat.

“We have made contact with the police and we have supplied information including photos to all school sites and our security staff. We have heightened security measures today and will be vigilant about the safety of our students and staff,” the district wrote on Facebook.

Guthrie Public Schools say they were also notified of a possible threat to student safety Wednesday.

They immediately turned over the information to the Guthrie Police Department for investigation.

According to the Guthrie Public Schools Facebook page, “the person making the threat was taken into custody by law enforcement.”

School officials say at no time were students in any danger and no change in security levels for the school building were warranted.

“I appreciate the students who notified us of this threat. I also want to thank the building administration and Guthrie Police Department for their swift response,” said Guthrie Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Simpson.

And, according to a safety message sent to parents and guardians, Southmoore High School administrators and school resource officers were made aware of a list of students called “Kill List” Wednesday.

The student responsible was questioned by the police and they are investigating.

School disciplinary procedures will be followed as the matter is resolved, the safety message reads.

Parents and guardians were notified of the incident.

“As always, Moore Public Schools continues to work to maintain a safe learning environment for our students and staff.”

The threats have many parents on edge following Wednesday’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

Authorities say 17 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.