Oklahoma City Fire Department receives two new life-saving K9s

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department welcomed two new adorable members to their fire family.

On Thursday, fire officials accepted two life-saving canines from Ground Zero K9 Emergency Training Center.

Officials say that the department now has eight dogs who are able to find live victims, whether they be lost or trapped.

“Their abilities are really endless,” said Maj. Andrew McCann, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Each week, the handlers and K9s spend hours training to find victims who are still alive. While it may seem like hard work, McCann says that the dogs usually think it is a game.

“They’re just playing hide-and-seek,” McCann said.

McCann says that eight of the dogs are assigned to Oklahoma City handlers, and their agency covers much of western Oklahoma.

“Ours are some of the most deployed K9s in the nation,” McCann said.

Ground Zero K9 Emergency Training Center, which is an organization run by Barry and Becky Switzer, have already provided six dogs to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Officials say Cpl. Bobby Mercer and Cpl. Wade Porter will be officially paired with their new partners this week.