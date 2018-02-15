× Oklahoma City teacher taken into custody after warrants issued for her arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City teacher was taken into custody at a local school after warrants were issued for her arrest.

Oklahoma City Police say 45-year-old Leva Caroline Drummond was wanted on three counts of possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Drummond, who was a teacher at Northeast Academy, was arrested at the school on Thursday morning.

“On Thursday, February 15, Oklahoma City Police Department arrested a teacher at Northeast Academy. District teams are fully cooperating with authorities, and OKCPS will take action as needed once internal and external investigations are complete. As always, the safety and security of students and staff is our number one priority. Due to the ongoing law enforcement review, all inquiries regarding this case should be made to the Oklahoma City Police Department,” a statement from the Oklahoma City Public School District read.

Court records indicate that Drummond was previously convicted of smuggling contraband into a jail or penal institution. She entered a guilty plea on the charge in 2016 and received a 2-year deferred sentence.