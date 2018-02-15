Oklahoma school district on high alert after receiving threat

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma school district is on high alert after receiving a threat from a student.

On Thursday morning, Western Heights Public Schools announced that district officials learned of a threat being made against one of its schools. Officials say the threat was made by a student who is not in school at the moment.

“We have made contact with the police and we have supplied information including photos to all school sites and our security staff. We have heightened security measures today and will be vigilant about the safety of our students and staff,” the district wrote on Facebook.

The threat has many parents on edge following Wednesday’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

Authorities say 17 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.