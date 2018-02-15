“Our priority is the students,” Oklahoma school prepares for any emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - After the mass shooting tragedy at a large Florida high school, many parents are now asking questions about Oklahoma schools and campuses.

Francis Tuttle Technology Center has roughly the same amount of students as the Florida school where the shooting occurred.

But other than a few minor drug infractions, Francis Tuttle has an impressive safety record.

From weather warnings to intruders, the school is prepared for any threat.

"It includes training on how to respond to shootings on campus," said Deputy Superintendent Michelle Keylon. "We really thought through what might be the most logical emergencies that we would need to respond to on campus, and that's what's included in the plan."

If an active shooter is on the loose on the Francis Tuttle campus, students and staff are given warnings via email, text and voice messages to implement security protocol.

"Each year, we take time to train the students at the beginning of the semester then we will have drills," said Keylon. "If it does become real, then that memory muscle is kind of built and they can respond."

It's a combination of campus security and electronic security to lock down buildings, classrooms, labs and offices at Francis Tuttle.

"Our priority is the students, so we're going to engage the threat immediately. That's what we train for and educate the students and staff on," said Resource Officer Charles Avery.

And like all schools, Francis Tuttle encourages students and faculty to promptly report any suspected criminal activity or suspicious behavior.

In today's environment, you can never be too careful.