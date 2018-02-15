Police investigate social media threat against two OKC high schools

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools say they were made aware of a social media threat against Northeast Academy and John Marshall Mid-High Thursday evening.

District teams immediately notified Oklahoma City Police, and the suspect has been identified and criminal charges are pending.

As a precautionary measure, OKCPS and OCPD will have additional security at both schools Friday and Monday.

Classes will be in session as scheduled.

“We are grateful to those who quickly shared the information with district leaders and to OCPD for their swift response,” said school officials in a statement. “As always, OKCPS takes all threats seriously, as the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority.”