Remains of Oklahoma sergeant captured during Korean War returned to Sooner State

YUKON, Okla. – The remains of a soldier who was captured during the Korean War have returned to the Sooner State.

Officials say Army Sgt. 1st Class Alfred G. Bensinger was a member of Company D, 2nd Engineer Combat Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division when he was deployed to fight in the Korean War.

On Nov. 25, 1950, Bensinger’s battalion was heavily engaged in a battle with Chinese forces in the Ch’ongch’on River area in northwestern North Korea.

Several days later, the battalion was ordered to withdraw from the vicinity of Kunu-ri. At that point, it was again attacked by enemy forces.

During the withdrawal, Bensinger was captured and was reported missing in action as of Dec. 1, 1950.

His remains were recently identified by the Department of Defense and returned to the United States.

On Wednesday, his remains were flown to Oklahoma City. Officials say his remains will be returned to his family’s home in Yukon.

Bensinger’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at an American Battle Monuments Commission site along with others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.