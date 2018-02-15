× Vandals broke into Edmond middle school, set off fire extinguishers

EDMOND, Okla. – Employees at an Edmond middle school were busy cleaning up a mess left behind by vandals.

Authorities with the Edmond Public School District told News 4 that vandals broke into Sequoyah Middle School overnight and set off fire extinguishers in the main office, library and a couple of hallways.

Early Thursday morning, custodial crews, maintenance personnel and a restoration company were all called to the school to help clean up the mess.

Officials say the classrooms were all spared, so sixth and eighth grade students were able to easily get to their classes. However, district leaders say seventh grade students were kept in their first-hour classrooms to prevent them from moving through the hallway, which was still being cleaned.

Fortunately, the vandalism was quickly cleaned up and students were able to return to their normal schedule.