The Village Police Department warns of phone scam

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Village Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam.

Police say the individual has generated a phone number, which is also the police department’s phone number, and “is calling individuals advising them that they have a warrant with the City of The Village.”

The caller is telling people that they need to send money or they will be arrested.

Police say if you receive this phone call, it is a scam.

Do not respond or give out any personal information.

Police say they are working to get the issue resolved.