1 dead, 3 injured after violent home invasion in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is dead and three others are seriously hurt after a violent home invasion in southwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly after midnight, two suspects reportedly busted into a home near S.W. 15th and Pennsylvania and began shooting at the people inside the home.

Neighbor Deaundre Lockett says the moments after the shooting were pure chaos.

"Seen people fleeing from the scene and I'm like 'wicked,’” Lockett said.

He says he knew right then and there something had gone terribly wrong.

"I was right,” Lockett said. “Somebody got killed."

Officials say one person, identified as 66-year-old Aubry Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other victims were taken to a local hospital.

David Shatswell, 46, is in critical condition; Samantha Whitecrow, 28, is in serious condition; Harley Andrews, 35, is in stable condition.

Lockett says his neighborhood is no stranger to crime and he would see a lot of people coming and going from that particular home.

"It's way too much violence,” Lockett said.

But, police say something this brutal is far from ordinary.

"It is unusual to see this many gunshot victims in one crime scene who were all struck by gunfire from one suspect,” said Officer Megan Morgan from the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police don’t have much information on the two suspects.

Officials said all they know is the suspects were described as either Hispanic or Native American males.

If you have any information, call the homicide tip line at (405)297-1200.