17 arrested on drug distribution charges in southern Oklahoma

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. – 17 people were arrested on drug distribution charges, according to Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant.

Several departments worked together on the investigation including Ardmore police, U.S. Marshals and Love County deputies.

“We take this with extreme caution, and we are trying to do everything we can to minimize drugs in Carter County,” Bryant told KTEN.

Officials hope the arrests will cause a decrease in the methamphetamine trade.

The 17 suspects were arrested earlier this week.