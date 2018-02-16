× 18th Annual Soul Food Fest celebrates history and culture with food, music

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s a delicious party that residents at a local living center and the community look forward to every year.

The 18th Annual Soul Food Fest took place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at Grace Living Center in celebration of Black History Month and delicious cultural foods.

“This event is about love,” remarked Margaret Wright, dietary supervisor at the home. “We love our residents and we love our community too. We also love our nurses and all of the members of the staff here at Grace who care for our residents. This gives us a way to honor and thank them.”

A small army of volunteers have been cooking things like catfish, fried okra and sweet potato pie for days to pull off this beloved tradition.

“Margaret and her team deserve the praise because for them this is a labor of love. They don’t really even sleep for the better part of a week because they are working so hard to prepare this feast for the community,” said Mary Peacock, administrator of the home. “This community does so much for the residents of our home and this just gives us a way to do something for them. It just seems to get better every year.”

E&E Blues provided live music, encouraging residents to get on the dance floor.

Organizers say almost 1,000 people showed up for the event.