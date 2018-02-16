× 2018 Leake OKC Car Auction Ticket Giveaway

Do you like collector cars? How about collectible car auctions?

Enter for your chance to WIN TICKETS to the 2018 Leake Oklahoma City Car Auction in the Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park.

Two (2) random winners will each receive a family four (4) pack of tickets, valued at $20 each ticket, for a one (1) Day Admission Pass. Show is February 23-24, 2018. Tickets are for the day of your choice. Winners will be notified by email around noon on Wednesday, February 21st.

For more information about the show Click Here.