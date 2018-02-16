4 your garden: What to plant right now

With Thursday’s high temperatures, it was tempting to get out in the garden to start clearing leaves or dig in the dirt, and there are helpful things to do in your garden in February.

But, there are some things you should not do because we have too much winter left!

Gardening guru Linda Vater stopped by with a quick guide for gardeners.

Sharpen, clean and purchase garden tools before season begins

Plant onions, potatoes, peas and radishes

Reattach canes of climbers to their supports

Start leaf cleanup around spring blooming bulbs and perennials

Prune dead wood and crossing branches from trees and shrubs

