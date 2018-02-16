4 the weekend: RV show, Battle of Round Mountain Reenactment

OKLAHOMA – The RV Super Show is already underway at State Fair Park.

If you want to compare RVs from all the manufacturers, this is a great place to explore!

There will be free games and activities for the kiddos, entertainment with a full-size, full-motion race car simulator, and lifestyle vendors to shop!

And, Civil War history buffs will love the “Battle of Round Mountain Reenactment” this weekend.

This recreates a winter encampment of the Civil War era, with full costume, canons, and tents.

This is in Yale, Oklahoma, with the battle Saturday at 1 p.m. and a dance at 7 p.m., and activities Sunday morning as well.

If you want to get moving, come to Lake Murtry in Stillwater and support the trail system by riding your bike on the trails.

It’s called “Chili Bike” and it’s organized by the Oklahoma Bicycle Society.

You don’t have to register. Just show up between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. There is a free lunch and t-shirts!

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on News 4, however, the 2/17 episode will air on KAUT due to Olympic coverage on KFOR.