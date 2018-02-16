Curling: Learning how to do the Olympic sport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Scotland is the birthplace of curling. Legend has it, the winter sport was born out of necessity.

“If you can’t drink and play golf, you can drink and curl," said Curling Club member Jeremy Witzke.

Imagine cerebral shuffle board on ice.

“You're always thinking four or five shots ahead," Witzke said. "'If you do this, I'm going to do that.' And, then there is the plan B. 'What about this?'”

Curling really grew in popularity worldwide in 1998, the year it became an official Olympic sport.

It may look easy, but there's actually a lot to learn. The terminology alone can make your head spin faster than the average 42-pound curling rock.

There are two teams with four players each. And, if you think the players aren't athletes, think again.

"They worry about what they eat, cardio and all that stuff," Witzke said. "You can burn 1,500 calories during a game."

The goal is to get your stones down a sheet of ice toward the target and knock your opponent out of the rings.

“We are trying to get our stones closest to the center point, also known as the button," Witzke said. "The field of play is 12-feet wide and 150-feet long.”

It's a game of speed and precision that almost anyone can enjoy.

And, the golden rule of curling News 4’s Nikki Kay discovered?

“It's not if you fall, but when you fall,” Kay said.

The Oklahoma Curling Club offers classes for all skill levels, and all the equipment is provided.