× Hearing pushed to May for Enid woman charged in connection to newborn baby found dead in dumpster

ENID, Okla. — The hearing for a woman charged in connection to a newborn baby found dead in a dumpster has been pushed to May.

Kathryn Juanita Green faces five charges including second degree murder after a baby boy was found in a dumpster in April 2017. According to an affidavit, the baby was found inside a luggage trunk.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on April 9, police were called to a home on the 1600 block of S. 2nd Street for reports of a suspicious odor.

Last summer, thee report from a medical examiner stated the umbilical cord and placenta were attached to the baby boy when he was found.

The probable cause for the newborn’s death was “methamphetamine toxicity” and the manner of death was deemed a homicide, according to the report.

Green was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Enid.

However, the hearing was pushed to May.